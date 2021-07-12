VIDEO: Vehicle Drag Racing On Street Leads Detroit Police On Chase

Police went on a wild chase to catch three suspects who were drag racing in the streets of Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, drag racing has become a bigger issue this summer for police. Just last month, they seized at least a dozen cars for drag racing.

Michigan State Police saw a car doing doughnuts in an intersection around 10 p.m. on Saturday (July 10), but once the driver saw the police vehicle, they fled the scene. Luckily, Detroit Police had some help from MSP Trooper Two, and it was all caught on camera.

With the help of Trooper Two, police were able to locate the car at a gas station before the vehicle took off again, hitting an MSP patrol car while trying to flee.

The vehicle ran out of gas on Interstate 96, and three suspects fled on foot.

Michigan State Police released two videos of the chase on Twitter and thanked the suspects for "their help in getting caught."

The first tweet wrote:

"Here is part one from MSP Trooper Two assisting the Detroit Police Department with drag racing in the city. We have to thank the suspects for their help in getting caught. Stand by for part two."