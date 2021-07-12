VIDEO: Vehicle Drag Racing On Street Leads Detroit Police On Chase

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Police went on a wild chase to catch three suspects who were drag racing in the streets of Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, drag racing has become a bigger issue this summer for police. Just last month, they seized at least a dozen cars for drag racing.

Michigan State Police saw a car doing doughnuts in an intersection around 10 p.m. on Saturday (July 10), but once the driver saw the police vehicle, they fled the scene. Luckily, Detroit Police had some help from MSP Trooper Two, and it was all caught on camera.

With the help of Trooper Two, police were able to locate the car at a gas station before the vehicle took off again, hitting an MSP patrol car while trying to flee.

The vehicle ran out of gas on Interstate 96, and three suspects fled on foot.

Michigan State Police released two videos of the chase on Twitter and thanked the suspects for "their help in getting caught."

The first tweet wrote:

"Here is part one from MSP Trooper Two assisting the Detroit Police Department with drag racing in the city. We have to thank the suspects for their help in getting caught. Stand by for part two."

The Detroit Free Press reported that two of the three suspects were taken into custody.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About VIDEO: Vehicle Drag Racing On Street Leads Detroit Police On Chase

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.