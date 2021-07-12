Wale Reveals He's 'Extremely Sick' And Taking A Hiatus

Wale revealed he has been "extremely sick" with an undisclosed medical issue and will take a hiatus for a while, Billboard reports.

The rapper took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 7) to explain that he had been feeling ill for days.

"I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday," he wrote. "I ain't sure how long I'll be down but this s--- ain't slight... soon as I can come back strong I'll be back strong."

Though he has not been feeling well and could not respond to calls or texts, he took time to thank everyone who had reached out to him and shown support through the difficult experience.

"Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern," he said.

Wale concluded his post by saying, "Much love, see y'all soon."

The "Lotus Flower Bomb" rapper did not say how long he will be gone but did explain that his management team will temporarily take over his social media during his absence. The rapper's most recent Instagram post was from June 29, days before he reported feeling extremely ill.