WATCH: Woman Duct-Taped To Seat After Trying To Open Plane Door Mid-Flight

"It was just kind of like chaos and no one knows what's going on," @lol.airee added.

The pilot finally updated the situation over the intercom and told passengers to say in their seats due to "a bad situation in the plane," but didn't specify on details, according to the TikTok user.

A flight attendant who sat near the passengers later explained that a woman described as going through an apparent mental breakdown "had an outburst" and attempted to get off the plane mid-flight.

"She was saying, 'I need to get off this plane,' and she went up to the exits and started banging on the doors, saying, 'You need to let me off this plane!'" @lol.ariee said.

The woman reportedly got aggressive, biting, spiting and attacking flight attendants, which led to crew members deciding to "take her down" and use duct tape.

The original video, which has since been re-shared on multiple platforms, was viewed more than 4 million times and showed authorities waiting at the plane's entrance as passengers were exiting the aircraft.

American Airlines told the New York Post that the woman "attempted to open the forward boarding door" mid-flight and needed to be restrained "for the safety and security of other customers and our crew" in relation to the incident.

The TikTok account was inactive as of Monday (July 12).