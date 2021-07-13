Cleveland-Area Woman Crashes Into House, Says She 'Let God Take The Wheel'

Police say an Ohio woman plowed through a red light at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

She proceeded to hit two other cars and came to a stop when she crashed into a house.

How did she say it happened?

The Parma driver reportedly told responding Beachwood police officers that she purposely opted to “let go and let God take the wheel,” Cleveland's 19 News reported Monday night (July 12).

The “test (of) her faith in God” happened last month at Richmond Road and Shaker Boulevard, with the woman’s 12-year-old daughter in the Ford Taurus. The drivers of the other vehicles and the residents of the house were uninjured, 19 News reports. Beachwood police say the Parma woman who let go of the wheel was transported to a hospital, reportedly suspecting a possible mental health crisis.

The Parma woman hasn't been charged in connection with the incident as of midday Tuesday (July 13).

