Feedback

3 Ohio Cities Have The Worst Drivers In The U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

June 16, 2021

Businessman driving the car
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone hates getting stuck behind a bad driver during the morning commute, but some cities are worse than others.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for three Ohio cities.

That’s according to QuoteWizard analysts, who “set out every year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America and which have the best.”

The results come from an analysis of two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the country. Overall driver quality comes down to an evaluation of the city’s accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations, including running red lights and using cell phones while driving.

Columbus made the Top 10 worst driving cities in 2021, QuoteWizard revealed:

“Columbus is no stranger to fourth place: The Ohio city also came fourth in 2019 and in 2018. What’s it like to drive in Columbus? The city ranked fourth-worst in DUIs, ninth-worst in accidents and got enough citations to take the 13th worst spot.”

These Ohio cities are among the worst for driving, QuoteWizard shows:

  • No. 4: Columbus
  • No. 20: Dayton
  • No. 22: Cleveland

These are the Top 10 worst driving cities, according to QuoteWizard:

  1. Omaha, NE
  2. Riverside, CA
  3. Bakersfield, CA
  4. Columbus, OH
  5. Richmond, VA
  6. Fresno, CA
  7. Sacramento, CA
  8. Salt Lake City, UT
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Baltimore, MD

See the full list — including which cities have the best drivers — here.

Chat About 3 Ohio Cities Have The Worst Drivers In The U.S.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.