3 Ohio Cities Have The Worst Drivers In The U.S.

Everyone hates getting stuck behind a bad driver during the morning commute, but some cities are worse than others.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for three Ohio cities.

That’s according to QuoteWizard analysts, who “set out every year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America and which have the best.”

The results come from an analysis of two million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the country. Overall driver quality comes down to an evaluation of the city’s accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations, including running red lights and using cell phones while driving.

Columbus made the Top 10 worst driving cities in 2021, QuoteWizard revealed:

“Columbus is no stranger to fourth place: The Ohio city also came fourth in 2019 and in 2018. What’s it like to drive in Columbus? The city ranked fourth-worst in DUIs, ninth-worst in accidents and got enough citations to take the 13th worst spot.”

These Ohio cities are among the worst for driving, QuoteWizard shows:

No. 4: Columbus

No. 20: Dayton

No. 22: Cleveland

These are the Top 10 worst driving cities, according to QuoteWizard:

Omaha, NE Riverside, CA Bakersfield, CA Columbus, OH Richmond, VA Fresno, CA Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT Austin, TX Baltimore, MD

See the full list — including which cities have the best drivers — here.