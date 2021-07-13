Hundreds Flee New Wildfire Sparked By Lightning Washington State

A new wildfire has erupted in Okanogan County, prompting hundreds of Washingtonians to escape from their homes, according to KOMO.

Officials confirmed that a lightning strike sparked the blaze overnight with many homes, businesses, and tribal facilities now threatened. Reporters said it's located about 15 miles north of Coulee Dam on the Colville Indian Reservation.

Nearly 500 people escaped the area, including the entire town of Nespelem. Agency, Buffalo Lake, Cache Creek, and other surrounding areas are under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation, as well, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management officials.

Daniel Nanamkin told reporters he watched the fire rise over the hillside east of Nespelem, producing a lot of embers and starting more fires upon landing.