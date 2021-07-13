Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About His Split From Olivia Wilde
By Emily Lee
July 13, 2021
Almost a year later, Jason Sudeikis finally opened up about his surprising split from Olivia Wilde. The former couple first met at Saturday Night Live after-party in 2011 and later became engaged in 2013. They share two children together, 7-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy.
The pair's split made headlines as Wilde was quickly linked to Harry Styles after the news became public. In an interview with GQ, Sudeikis confirmed the couple split in November 2020. Wilde and Styles met while working on the film Don't Worry Darling around the same time.
“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Sudeikis said of the breakup, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”
"That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he continued. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”
Sudeikis described his challenging year as hitting "rock bottom," however, he found ways to be optimistic. “I think it was really neat,” he reve “I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger. It doesn’t mean when you blast back up you’re not going to run into a bunch of s**t and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights that you were at, but I’d take that over 412 bones anytime.”