Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance is getting serious. According to a new report from Us Weekly, the reunited couple has hired a real estate agent to show them homes for sale in Beverly Hills and Bel Air.

“Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” a source told the outlet. “They plan on moving in together very soon.”

Another source close to Affleck and Lopez, otherwise known as Bennifer, said the same thing Entertainment Tonight, as well. According to ET's insider, the couple's friends "wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together."

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source continued. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

Affleck and Lopez called off their engagement back in 2004, which the Hustlers star previously described as her first real heartbreak. Now that they've reunited, friends believe the pair are planning to stick together for the long haul. "Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around," another source told Us Weekly. "They are soulmates and always have been.”