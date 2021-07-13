Members Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship Circle Fire Back At Each Other

Britney Spears’ conservator over her person, Jodi Montgomery, is firing back at her father, Jamie Spears, the conservatorship of her estate, after he opposed her request for security.

As per court documents obtained by ET, which were filed by Montgomery's lawyer in Los Angeles, Montgomery has slammed Jamie for denying her wish for security. "Mr. Spears, as the Conservator of the Estate, and Ms. Montgomery, as the Conservator of the Person, should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears' best interest are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible," the docs read. "Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks (even opposing Ms. Montgomery’s security amidst a flood of death threats), turning what should be a protective proceeding for his daughter into litigation warfare."

Previously, Montgomery claimed that she had received death threats since the pop titan put her, her father and the entire team under fire for the 13-year arrangement in her powerful testimony. Montgomery asked for 24/7 security to be paid by the estate, to which Jamie agreed. However, his lawyers later formally denied the request, saying "such an expense is not reasonable, necessary, or proper."

He also noted that while he "is very concerned" with the "dangerous rhetoric" pointed at those involved in his daughter’s legal entanglement, he “objects to Ms. Montgomery’s request for 24/7 live security services for herself at a cost of over $50,000 per month to the Conservatorship Estate for an indefinite period of time."

In her hearing, Spears admitted that she "honestly didn't know" that the legal arrangement could be ended. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny in her 24-minute address to the court of the legal arrangement, which she deemed "abusive." "Ma'am, I didn’t know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn’t know that."

Spears has been in discussion to hire attorney Mathew S. Rosengart, who "would be expected to aggressively pursue a path" to end her legal arrangement. Rosengart is a former federal prosecutor, who has represented stars like Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg. He'll take his first step in entering the situation on Wednesday when he'll appear in court and make the case that Spears should be permitted to hire him. The singer, who has never been given the opportunity to hire her own counsel, is also scheduled to be at the court hearing.