Old Dominion Reveals 'What Really Happens Backstage' At Their Concerts

Old Dominion gave fans a look into their lives backstage and it looks like a ton of fun.

The band posted a video on social media of their behind-the-scenes life, and honestly it's a vibe.

The band can be heard jamming to the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic 'I Won't Back Down' as a couple of band members sing along and harmonize with the legend.

The sneak peek video also shows guitarist Brad Tursi juggling fruit. He started out with some limes and added in a lemon and an apple as well. Fans were very impressed with his skills.

One fan commented, "Woooooow Brad's juggling skills are on point. 👏👏👏" Another commented, "That boy got talent 😁"

The party vibes were real in the video and the fans loved the look at their life behind the scenes.

Old Dominion posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

Check out the behind-the-scenes look at their life back stage below: