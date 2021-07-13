Old Dominion Reveals 'What Really Happens Backstage' At Their Concerts

By Ginny Reese

July 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Old Dominion gave fans a look into their lives backstage and it looks like a ton of fun.

The band posted a video on social media of their behind-the-scenes life, and honestly it's a vibe.

The band can be heard jamming to the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic 'I Won't Back Down' as a couple of band members sing along and harmonize with the legend.

The sneak peek video also shows guitarist Brad Tursi juggling fruit. He started out with some limes and added in a lemon and an apple as well. Fans were very impressed with his skills.

One fan commented, "Woooooow Brad's juggling skills are on point. 👏👏👏" Another commented, "That boy got talent 😁"

The party vibes were real in the video and the fans loved the look at their life behind the scenes.

Old Dominion posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

"What really happens backstage. #juggler #weareolddominion"

Check out the behind-the-scenes look at their life back stage below:

Fans expressed their love for the fun backstage look in the comments.

One user commented, "Seltzer, whiskey, and fruit and Petty. That is a vibe!"

Another user said, "I don't think I could love you guys any more than I do! ❤️"

