Seattle Doctor Learns She's On 'No Fly' List Over Dirty Diaper
By Zuri Anderson
July 13, 2021
A Seattle doctor claims she was put on United Airlines' "no fly list" for throwing a dirty diaper in the trash of an airplane's lavatory, according to KOMO.
Dr. Farah Khan, an endocrinologist, told reporters that the company called her about a mishap that happened on July 9 during a flight from Kalispell, Montana to Houston. She was changing her daughter's diaper in the lavatory but got into a dispute with a flight attendant, she says.
“He started yelling at me and said, 'where did you leave the diaper?'" Khan said. "In the back of the plane? You can't do that it's a biohazard." The doctor describes being "shocked and humiliated" as she returned to the lavatory to pull the diaper out of the trash. Another flight attendant later told Khan it was proper protocol to dump the diaper in the trash.
When Khan checked into her hotel in Houston, she said she got numerous calls on her cell phone from a United Airlines number.
Seattle doctor says United Airlines told her she was placed on the ‘no fly list’ for throwing a dirty diaper wrapped in a plastic bag in the lavatory bathroom. #komonews pic.twitter.com/mSdlBgBwIh— Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) July 13, 2021
Khan learned she was put on the no-fly list because of the "biohazard incident," and she told the man she would have to seek legal action. That's when the phone call devolved into hate and profanity, the doctor said.
“He then said, you people, you bring your children everywhere," she said. "You should just drive places. You really don't understand that people just want to have a peaceful flight and not listen to your effing children." The mother believes the person calling was the aggressive flight attendant.
Khan is a South Asian American Muslim, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants the airlines to investigate this incident.
"The flight was operated and staffed by United’s regional partner Mesa Airlines," reporters noted. "United told KOMO News Khan has not been placed on the 'no fly list.'"
United and Mesa also released statements to KOMO stating that they're looking into the matter. Khan, who says she's scared for her family, wants to take legal action to obtain the flight attendant's name in order to file a restraining order. She has also filed complaints with United, the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as contacted police in Seattle and Houston.
“I don't know how to protect my family from somebody who seems clearly unhinged," a tearful Khan told reporters. “So what do I do?”