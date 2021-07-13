Seattle Doctor Learns She's On 'No Fly' List Over Dirty Diaper

A Seattle doctor claims she was put on United Airlines' "no fly list" for throwing a dirty diaper in the trash of an airplane's lavatory, according to KOMO.

Dr. Farah Khan, an endocrinologist, told reporters that the company called her about a mishap that happened on July 9 during a flight from Kalispell, Montana to Houston. She was changing her daughter's diaper in the lavatory but got into a dispute with a flight attendant, she says.

“He started yelling at me and said, 'where did you leave the diaper?'" Khan said. "In the back of the plane? You can't do that it's a biohazard." The doctor describes being "shocked and humiliated" as she returned to the lavatory to pull the diaper out of the trash. Another flight attendant later told Khan it was proper protocol to dump the diaper in the trash.

When Khan checked into her hotel in Houston, she said she got numerous calls on her cell phone from a United Airlines number.