Fitness Model Not Allowed On Flight Due To 'Offensive' Jean Shorts

When air travel first began, passengers would get dressed up to fly, the same way they would if they were going to a fancy dinner. These days, the dress code is much more casual, but some airlines don't allow outfits they consider inappropriate or offensive. That's what one fitness model learned as she attempted to catch an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Miami.

26-year-old Deniz Saypinar actually moved from Turkey to America to get away from her native country's conservative society, however here in the U.S., she was stopped from boarding the plane after the flight crew felt her short shorts would be a problem for other passengers. Saypinar shared her experience with her one million Instagram followers, posting a photo of her attire on her IG Story and saying the airline's staff called her "naked." She wrote, "They literally didn't take me to the plane because they say, 'You're naked and you offend other families."

She went on to say how she came to America to "be free as a woman" but instead got stopped at the airport for a "ridiculous" reason, noting, "I am not naked."