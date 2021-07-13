Seattle's Dry Streak Continues As City Enters 4th Week Of No Rain

By Zuri Anderson

July 13, 2021

asian female thirsty and dehydration drinking fresh water at summer season at home
Photo: Getty Images

Following an intense four-day heat dome, Seattlites are wondering when they're going to get some relief from the summer temperatures. It doesn't seem like wet weather is coming anytime soon, according to Seattle-Pi.

Wednesday (July 14) will mark a full month without rain in the Emerald City, reporters said. The last time measurable rain dropped down was on June 14. The dry streak is likely to continue this week since there's very little chance of precipitation Seattle's forecast.

"While there remains a non-zero chance for showers across the area Friday into the weekend, the most likely scenario weather-wise will be enhanced on-shore flow with the chance of drizzle/light rain along the coastal areas," the National Weather Service in Seattle wrote Monday morning (July 12).

Temperatures, meanwhile, will remain normal for the region -- in the upper 70s to low 80s, Seattle-Pi wrote. Some coastal areas may see less than 0.1 inches of rain later this week.

On top of the lack of rain, experts were concerned with the dry conditions in the Western region of the United States. Combine that with summer temperatures, wildfires may break out throughout Washington state. In response, state and local leaders have taken fire precautions, such as Gov. Jay Inslee's state of emergency last week.

