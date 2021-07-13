Seattle's Dry Streak Continues As City Enters 4th Week Of No Rain

Following an intense four-day heat dome, Seattlites are wondering when they're going to get some relief from the summer temperatures. It doesn't seem like wet weather is coming anytime soon, according to Seattle-Pi.

Wednesday (July 14) will mark a full month without rain in the Emerald City, reporters said. The last time measurable rain dropped down was on June 14. The dry streak is likely to continue this week since there's very little chance of precipitation Seattle's forecast.

"While there remains a non-zero chance for showers across the area Friday into the weekend, the most likely scenario weather-wise will be enhanced on-shore flow with the chance of drizzle/light rain along the coastal areas," the National Weather Service in Seattle wrote Monday morning (July 12).