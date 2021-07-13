See Which Ohio Cities Are Among The Best Places to Live In The U.S.

The latest rankings are in.

U.S. News & World Report revealed its 2021-2022 Best Places to Live in the United States on Tuesday (July 13).

The hub for rankings and consumer advice compiled its list of the 150 most populated metropolitan cities, evaluating them on affordability, job prospects and desirability, according to a press release announcing the latest findings.

“This year we’re looking at how the most populous metro areas in the U.S. fared for much of the coronavirus pandemic, and seeing how far they’ll need to come to recover,” said Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News. “It shouldn’t be a surprise that many metro areas that saw unemployment levels skyrocket in 2020 fell in the rankings, but those with greater employment stability tended to fare well.”

Here are the Ohio cities that made the list, and how they rank:

No. 44: Cincinnati

No. 59: Columbus

No. 85: Dayton

No. 104: Cleveland

No. 116: Toledo

No. 119: Huntington, WV; Ashland KY-OH

No. 125: Youngstown

These are the Top 10 places to live:

Boulder, CO Raleigh & Durham, NC Huntsville, AL Fayetteville, AR Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO Naples, FL Portland, ME Sarasota, FL Portland, OR

See the full rankings here.

Learn more about how the rankings were determined here.