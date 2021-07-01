Can You Guess Which Part Of Ohio Has The Worst Commutes?

Sitting in traffic on the way to work can ruin anyone’s day, but some Ohioans have it worse than others.

That's according to Stacker, a data journalism hub that sought the counties with the worst commutes in Ohio, and revealed its findings on Tuesday (June 29).

Stacker used U.S. Census Bureau data to help pinpoint the counties with the longest average commute time in 2019.

Stacker notes:

“Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.”

Stacker ranked the Top 30 counties with the worst commutes in Ohio.

These are the Top 10:

Adams County Brown County Morgan County Meigs County Monroe County Morrow County Vinton County Perry County Noble County Hocking County

See the full list here.

Separately, QuoteWizard called out the three Ohio cities with the worst drivers, sharing its results on June 8.

These Ohio cities are among the worst for driving, QuoteWizard shows:

No. 4: Columbus

No. 20: Dayton

No. 22: Cleveland

See the full list — including which cities have the best drivers — here.