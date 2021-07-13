The Flaming Lips To Release 'Soft Bulletin Companion' In Multiple Formats

After re-releasing Soft Bulletin Companion on vinyl for Record Store Day's June drop, The Flaming Lips are mass-releasing the collection of rarities on multiple formats, including vinyl, CD and digital.

The project was originally released as a promo CD to correspond with the Lips' 1999 album The Soft Bulletin.It consisted of unreleased material, outtakes, early mixes, B-sides, international bonus tracks, and stereo versions of songs from Zaireeka. The new version will also include a previously unreleased track: an early mix of “1000 ft. Hands.”

Soft Bulletin Companion will be available to the masses this Friday (July 16). The Lips are also heading out on a massive world tour that sees them traversing North America and the UK over the course of the next year. Check out a full list of tour dates here and the Soft Bulletin Companion tracklist below.

Soft Bulletin Companion Tracklist

1. Thirty-Five Thousand Feet of Despair

2. 1000 ft Hands (early mix)

3. Riding To Work In The Year 2025 (Your Invisible Now)

4. Buggin’ (Lips mix)

5. A Machine In India

6. Okay I’ll Admit That I Really Don’t Understand

7. The Captain

8. Satellite of You

9. The Spiderbite Song (early mix)

10. Slow Motion (early mix)

11. 1000 ft Hands (final mix)

12. Little Hands (rough mix)

13. The Big Ol’ Bug Is The New Baby Now