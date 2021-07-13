Where You Can Find The Best Loaded Fries In Miami
By Zuri Anderson
July 13, 2021
People like fries, but some love loaded fries. Interested eaters enjoy piling sauce, meat, and other ingredients on top of their plate or bowl of french fries. If it's fun to dip your fries into stuff, why put dump some yummy stuff on them and eat like nachos? It's a win-win!
With that said, where can you find the best loaded fries plate in Miami? According to Yelp, the No. 1 restaurant to satisfy your needs is...
Taking a look at its Yelp page, it's sporting an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5! Located at 12461 SW 130th St, several people were raving about their pulled pork loaded fries. This dish is a large serving of fries topped with pulled pork, melted cheese, jalapeño, tomatoes, and onions, according to its Grubhub menu.
Here's what a couple of Yelpers had to say about the dish:
"We had the loaded fries with pulled pork as an appetizer and it was my favorite part of the meal. It was huge and enough to share, so much so we got semi-full after eating it." -- Amaury J.
"Pulled pork loaded fries (a great break from the smoked meat)...Outside of the food, the atmosphere was incredible. If you like dive bars and great rock music, you'll want to spend your life in this restaurant." -- Chloe S.
If you want to sample other dishes on Hate Monday's menu, there's a variety of choices, including wings, Philly steak sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and more.
To see other Miami restaurants selling great loaded fries, click here.