Where You Can Find The Best Loaded Fries In Miami

People like fries, but some love loaded fries. Interested eaters enjoy piling sauce, meat, and other ingredients on top of their plate or bowl of french fries. If it's fun to dip your fries into stuff, why put dump some yummy stuff on them and eat like nachos? It's a win-win!

With that said, where can you find the best loaded fries plate in Miami? According to Yelp, the No. 1 restaurant to satisfy your needs is...

Hate Mondays Tavern!

Taking a look at its Yelp page, it's sporting an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5! Located at 12461 SW 130th St, several people were raving about their pulled pork loaded fries. This dish is a large serving of fries topped with pulled pork, melted cheese, jalapeño, tomatoes, and onions, according to its Grubhub menu.