Wild Moose Charges At Utah Woman Armed With Broom

A woman in Park City had a close encounter with a wild moose last week and it was all caught on camera.

A video shows a moose approaching the front yard of a Kimball Junction home. That's when a woman stepped in to try to protect all of her plants.

The woman armed herself with a broom and tried to fight off the moose. That's when the plan definitely backfired.

The moose started charging at the woman.

The woman can seen running back to the door and screaming. Unfortunately, she fell down before she made it to the porch.

Thankfully, the moose stopped charging and went back to eating the trees after the woman fell.

The video was posted to TikTok and has already raked in over 3.7 million 'likes.'

Check out the video below: