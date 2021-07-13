Wild Moose Charges At Utah Woman Armed With Broom

By Ginny Reese

July 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in Park City had a close encounter with a wild moose last week and it was all caught on camera.

A video shows a moose approaching the front yard of a Kimball Junction home. That's when a woman stepped in to try to protect all of her plants.

The woman armed herself with a broom and tried to fight off the moose. That's when the plan definitely backfired.

The moose started charging at the woman.

The woman can seen running back to the door and screaming. Unfortunately, she fell down before she made it to the porch.

Thankfully, the moose stopped charging and went back to eating the trees after the woman fell.

The video was posted to TikTok and has already raked in over 3.7 million 'likes.'

Check out the video below:

@gatica801

Ok here’s the original lol @ashleyjuarez16 #fyp #goviral #comedy #mom#moose #utah

♬ original sound - Shelly

In an interview, the person who filmed the video said, "People still ask if she's okay. She's fine. She's still here."

Out There Colorado reported that moose attacks can be dangerous. The average weight of a moose is between 800 and 1,200 pounds, so anyone who comes in contact with a moose should get behind a sturdy structure.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.