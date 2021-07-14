All 108 Pets Adopted During Louisville's Empty The Shelter Event

By Anna Gallegos

July 14, 2021

A "clear the shelter" event in Louisville lived up to its name.

The Louisville Metro Animal Services announced this week that it adopted out 108 dogs and cats as part of the promotion. The shelter waived its adoption fees to encourage residents to open up their homes to a new four-legged friend.

Shelter employees are beyond thrilled because they've seen an influx in animals being dropped off.

“Not only do you save the life of that animal when you adopt from us, but you open up that kennel so that we can have space to put a new animal in there that we wouldn't otherwise, so you're actually saving two lives when you choose to adopt,” kennel supervisor Allen Gerlach told Spectrum News 1.

The event technically ended on Sunday, but it was extended until Monday to make sure the very last dog found a home.

Gorilla Glue was the last dog adopted on Monday morning after spending 70 days in the shelter.

#HappyTails Gorilla Glue's adoption came a day late but not a dollar short! Gorilla glue was the only adoptable dog who...

Posted by Louisville Metro Animal Services on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Animal lovers who missed their chance to adopt will have have another one soon.

"We still have over a 100 kittens on foster right now and they are just waiting to get old enough so we will definitely have more of those in the next couple weeks," Gerlach told WDRB.

