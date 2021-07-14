Amara La Negra Launches First Podcast 'Exactly Amara'
July 14, 2021
Amara La Negra has officially entered the world of podcasts.
Earlier this month, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star launched a weekly podcast — Exactly Amara — with Stevey Newnez where the two discuss "relationships, social media, plastic surgery, body positivity, and everything in between."
"In Exactly Amara, reality star, model, singer and overall boss lady, Amara La Negra gets personal on just about everything," the podcast's description reads. "In each episode of this weekly show, Amara adds her Spanglish sazón, getting raw and real with topics that hit close to home. Prepare for her to show you, Exactly Amara."
For the very first episode, Amara discusses "the importance of representation, what it was like growing up and understanding her Afro Latinidad, and how she continues to advocate for Latinos." She and Stevey also chat about "the lack of Afro-Latino representation in the entertainment industry," sharing their personal experiences within the industry.
Check Exactly Amara's first episode below.
Exactly Amara is the first podcast released by My Cultura, iHeartMedia’s new podcast network "dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators, while also sharing the Latinx experience with millions of listeners."
My Cultura was announced last month with In the Heights: El Sueñito, a special limited podcast series with Lin-Manuel Miranda and hosted by Eva Longoria. Additionally, My Cultura’s future podcast series "will span a variety of genres including pop culture, music, comedy, mental health, finance, news and more."
The network’s initial lineup includes Essential Voices with Wilmer Valderrama, Exactly Amara, Transportista (published in both English and Spanish) and Life As a Gringo.