Brad Paisley Dives In, Plays Underwater Music For 'Shark Week'

Brad Paisley dove into the Bahamian waters to play some songs for the sharks... no, really.

The dive was shot for "Brad Paisley's Shark Country," which aired Tuesday at 9 p.m. and is part of Discovery's Shark Week, reported USA Today.

Paisley said in an interview, "First dive, it was like (being) thrown into the fire. We pulled up and here's 8-foot sharks going around this boat. Every instinct in your body says, 'This is not the time to get in.'"

Paisley teamed up with marine scientist Austin Gallagher for the TV special.

The idea behind the experiment was to see how certain sounds, such as songs, affect sharks.