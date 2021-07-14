BTS Reveal The Fanbase Name That They Considered Before ARMY

By Hayden Brooks

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The BTS Army almost wasn't a thing.

During the K-pop band's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V admitted that their fanbase almost went by — wait for it — The Bells. "When you say BTS, it stands for 'bangtan' in Korean, not 'behind-the scenes.' I mean, for your information," RM told Fallon during the interview, where they debunked or confessed to online rumors. "It stands for 'bangtan,' and when you say 'bell' in Korean, it sounds like 'bang wool.' It starts with the same word, 'bang.'"

"So when we think of the fan name, someone brings up the idea, like, 'What about the bell thing?' Everybody rings their bells and [we're] like, 'Make some noise!' and the Bells are like 'ring-a-ling-a-ling,'" he continued. "But thank God that [it changed], ARMY is so much better."

Additionally, BTS, who recently dropped their Ed Sheeran-penned "Permission to Dance," dived into other secrets, one that heard Jimin confess he almost went by a different stage name. "So I had Baby J and Baby G as an option, but when I thought about saying, 'Hi, I'm Baby J,' that sounded really weird," he recalled. "So I just decided to go on with my real name."

Scroll on below to watch the K-pop septet spill on more band rumors, as well as offer the TV debut of "Permission to Dance."

BTS

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About BTS Reveal The Fanbase Name That They Considered Before ARMY

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.