BTS Reveal The Fanbase Name That They Considered Before ARMY

The BTS Army almost wasn't a thing.

During the K-pop band's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V admitted that their fanbase almost went by — wait for it — The Bells. "When you say BTS, it stands for 'bangtan' in Korean, not 'behind-the scenes.' I mean, for your information," RM told Fallon during the interview, where they debunked or confessed to online rumors. "It stands for 'bangtan,' and when you say 'bell' in Korean, it sounds like 'bang wool.' It starts with the same word, 'bang.'"

"So when we think of the fan name, someone brings up the idea, like, 'What about the bell thing?' Everybody rings their bells and [we're] like, 'Make some noise!' and the Bells are like 'ring-a-ling-a-ling,'" he continued. "But thank God that [it changed], ARMY is so much better."

Additionally, BTS, who recently dropped their Ed Sheeran-penned "Permission to Dance," dived into other secrets, one that heard Jimin confess he almost went by a different stage name. "So I had Baby J and Baby G as an option, but when I thought about saying, 'Hi, I'm Baby J,' that sounded really weird," he recalled. "So I just decided to go on with my real name."

Scroll on below to watch the K-pop septet spill on more band rumors, as well as offer the TV debut of "Permission to Dance."