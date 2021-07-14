Granger Smith Shares Sweet Photo 'Passing Down The Family Trade' To Son

It's no secret that Granger Smith is a family man, posting photos of himself with his wife and kids all over social media.

Smith shared the sweetest photo of him alongside his son on Instagram. Fans are loving the tender moment, piling up over 21,000 likes on the post.

Smith and his son are sitting on the floor in the photo while father and son duo learn a new song on guitar. The post's caption states, "Passing down the family trade. Any idea what song he's learning?"

Smith opened up about the death of his son, River, earlier this year with an emotional video on Instagram. Just a short time later, he and his wife announced that they are expecting a baby boy later this year.