Granger Smith Shares Sweet Photo 'Passing Down The Family Trade' To Son

By Ginny Reese

July 14, 2021

It's no secret that Granger Smith is a family man, posting photos of himself with his wife and kids all over social media.

Smith shared the sweetest photo of him alongside his son on Instagram. Fans are loving the tender moment, piling up over 21,000 likes on the post.

Smith and his son are sitting on the floor in the photo while father and son duo learn a new song on guitar. The post's caption states, "Passing down the family trade. Any idea what song he's learning?"

Smith opened up about the death of his son, River, earlier this year with an emotional video on Instagram. Just a short time later, he and his wife announced that they are expecting a baby boy later this year.

Smith's wife, Amber, posted photos of a recent baby shower in her home town.

She wrote:

"Had a beautiful shower for Mav in my hometown with my lifelong friends and family. I honestly can’t believe I’m doing this all over again. Many tears were shed, grief and joy are parallel on this journey, but Mavi is so loved and we can’t wait to hold him in about 5 weeks. God is good."

