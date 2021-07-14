Khloe Kardashian Says Mom Kris Jenner 'Misled' Her About 'KUWTK'

By Sarah Tate

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

In a new interview, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she didn't know what she was getting into when her family began filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians over 10 years ago.

While appearing on an episode of her BFFs' YouTube show Side by Side and Malika & Khadijah, Khloe revealed that she and older sister Kourtney Kardashian were "misled" by their mom, Kris Jenner, when the show first began filming, per ET Online.

"Me and Kourt both were like, 'We just want to film at our stores,'" Khloe said, referring to their clothing shop DASH. "My mom sort of misled us a little bit. She was like, 'Yeah, we're just going to film at the stores. It's all you have to do.' And we did it but we didn't really know what we were getting into. Then we were just like, 'OK, we're already here. We'll just do it.'"

Though she may not have realized the extent that her life would make it onto TV, Khloe said she doesn't think "any of us knew what we were doing" at the time.

KUWTK recently aired its 20th and final season, but the family has some new projects slated for Hulu starting later this year.

Check out the full video below.

