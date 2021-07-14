VIDEO: Arizona Rapper Predicted Coronavirus Pandemic In 2013 Song

A Phoenix rapper has gone viral for predicting the 2020 coronavirus pandemic over eight years ago, reported Hot New Hip Hop.

The song, released in 2013 by Dr Creep, is called "Pandemic."

In the song, it mentions the words "2020" and "coronavirus."

The lyrics read:

"2020 combined with coronavirus, bodies stacking."

So is the rapper a psychic?

It doesn't seem that way.

Dr Creep shared a Facebook post last year clearing the air about any psychic abilities.

He wrote:

"There was already 6 or so coronaviruses in 2012/2013 when the Pandemic song was created and a coronavirus was being talked about a lot at the time. As for mentioning 2020, well 2020-2030 was just significant years to me, as well as many other people that are educated on these esoteric topics. 10 years ago it was said that 2012 was nothing to worry about, it's 2020-30 to pay attention to. To me, the lyrics are just more of a coincidence than a prediction as I don't feel I was "trying" to predict anything, I just rapped about what I was watching.

Sooooo once again, NO, I'm not a prophet. Not Nostradamus. No, I don't make predictions and No I'm not a writer for The Simpsons. BUT, I have been studying docs and listening to "insiders" & "whistle blowers" in lectures and interviews for 10+ years and some things just add up and lyrics come out of it. NOT a prediction, simple as that."

Check out the eerily accurate song below.