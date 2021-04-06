ASU Partnering With Amazon Prime Video To Offer Virtual College Tour

Arizona State University is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video to bring a virtual tour of the college to potential students, reported AZ Family.

The past year has brought along many challenged in the midst of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. One of the biggest challenges that high school seniors has faced is the inability to tour colleges.

Amazon Prime Video has a new way to take a look at university campuses, giving a virtual tour to potential students.

ASU has its very own episode on the streaming platform.

In the episode, you can hear from current students. Jesus Vega was one of those ASU students featured in the show.

"ASU is so big, and there are so many opportunities, and that's what drove me here," Vega said. "It just really feels like a big community."

Emma Broyles is a sophomore at ASU.

Broyles said, "For students who are out of state, or maybe don't have a chance to travel and tour colleges because of COVID, they can get to see what it's like to go to a certain college, and they don't have to go there in person to be able to do that."

You can see ASU's episode on Amazon Prime Video or on ASU's website.

Photo: Getty Images