Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has The Same Type Of Cancer His Mom Had — And Beat

Ever since confirming his cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago, Mark Hoppus has continued to open up about what he's going through. As he prepared to "take a test that may very well determine if I live or die," the blink-182 bandleader sat down for a livestream Q&A with fans, where he revealed that he actually has the same type of cancer his mom had — and beat.

“Oddly enough, I have the exact same form of cancer that she had, and she beat it so I’ve been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit," he said before announcing the specific type.

“My classification is Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Stage IV-A, which means as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body,” he explained. “I don’t know how exactly they determine the four part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage IV-A.”

Mark will undergo a CT scan this week that will determine if chemotherapy is working. If it's not, he'll look into other options like a bone marrow transplant. If it is, he'll still have to endure at least three more rounds of treatment.

Despite it all, Mark is staying positive. “We’re beating the cancer, it’s only a matter of time," he vowed to fans. And when he does, he plans to get a commemorative tattoo.

Watch the full Q&A above.