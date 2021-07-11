Mark Hoppus Is Planting A 'Cancer Garden' Full Of 'Mutated Varieties'
By Katrina Nattress
July 11, 2021
Ever since confirming his cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago, Mark Hoppus has started opening up about what life's been like since he began chemotherapy three months ago (he even shared a photo of his "giant bald head").
Like anyone going through treatment, the blink-182 bandleader has good days and days where he feels "like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence." On the good days, he's been tending to his "cancer garden," where he's planting mutated varieties.
Over the weekend, Hoppus shared photos of his garden and asked Instagram followers to help him diagnose a mutated cactus that developed a new growth.
"Cactus people. This is my mutated crested blue cereus. On the tip of the non-mutated section there’s this new growth that I thought might be a flower but now it has spikes coming out of it. Is that new normal growth? Further mutation? Flower?" he captioned the slide show. "I put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation. I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we’re like 'well this is weird…'”
See his post below.
On a heavier note, Hoppus revealed via Twitter that next week he'll "take a test that may very well determine if I live or die."
"Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die," he wrote. "Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you."
He then steered things in a more positive direction: "I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s a** directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go."
See those tweets below.
to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021