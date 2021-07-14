Minnesota Wildlife Officers Looking For Armed Bear

You make think you've heard it all, but have you ever heard of an armed bear on the run?

The incident took place in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA).

According to KARE 11, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported that conservation officer Mary Manning and a colleague from the U.S. Forest Service took a report that an armed bear was on the loose in the area.

The bear stole a backpack from a camper at a portage landing. Inside the backpack were "several delicious-smelling snacks" and a handgun. After stealing the backpack, the bear fled for the woods.

Luckily, officer Manning and her colleague located the backpack. It was shredded with a bunch of empty snack wrappers and the missing handgun inside.

Here is what Minnesota's DNR reported about the incident:

"A camper reported a bear stole a backpack containing his handgun (and several delicious-smelling snacks) from a portage landing and ran off into the woods. They were unable to track and locate the bear or the pack. The officers responded and, after searching the area, located and recovered the partially shredded pack, numerous empty snack wrappers and the undamaged firearm."

The bear is still on the loose in the area, but fortunately, it is no longer in possession of a firearm.