Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Introduces Class Of 2021

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was introduced Tuesday (July 13) and it includes some big names in Music City.

According to WKRN, the new class includes Thomas Rhett's father Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, John Scott Sherrill, Toby Keith and Amy Grant. Grant will join her husband, Vince Gill, in the hall of fame as he was inducted in 2005.

"A beautiful thing about this hall of fame celebration is just remembering," said Grant. "Because songs over a lifetime, you may not always hear over the radio, but you will hear it and go 'that was that road trip in the '80s' and it all just comes flooding back."

Though she has yet to be inducted, the "Simple Things" singer said just learning she will be included in the 2021 class has inspired her, according to News Channel 5.

"It really made me want to write more," she said. "Creativity comes in waves and we spend our energy doing different things. I think we use creativity when we look in the pantry and the fridge and try to figure out what's for dinner tonight — creativity is part of all of our lives every day ... It made me hope my best song's ahead. That's what the call did for me."

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be inducted in a ceremony in November.