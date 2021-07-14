The Weeknd is "really proud" of his forthcoming album — so much so, the Canadian artist surprised fans with an update on the project in a series of tweets on Tuesday (July 13).

"we gettin’ there," he wrote. "really proud of this one. wow..."

The "Save Your Tears" singer went on to confirm that the album is, in fact, a full-length LP, writing, "massaging it now, being sweet to it. giving it some tlc... just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work..."

The Weeknd concluded his album update by hyping up his 2022 "After Hours Tour," which he said "is gonna be MADNESS."

The upcoming album will be a follow-up to the "Blinding Lights" singer's critically acclaimed LP, After Hours, which was released in March 2020.

After providing fans with an album cycle like none other — the Weeknd wore the same red suit for over a year to just about every public appearance and/or performance he made — the singer announced that he was officially ushering in a new era in May.

“Like I said before, the After Hours are done and the dawn is coming,” he shared.