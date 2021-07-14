This Part Of Utah Is Seeing The Most Smoke From Nearby Wildfires

By Ginny Reese

July 14, 2021

Nearly the entire state of Utah is covered in smoke from nearby wildfires right now, but some areas are definitely getting it the worst.

ABC 4 reported that Northern Utah is seeing more smoke than anywhere else in the state.

So how does the state get rid of the smoke?

Jon Wilson, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, explained, "One thing that could get the smoke out really quickly is a nice front that moves through the area. (A) cold front or warm front that will change our wind direction and it will essentially flush things out."

Wilson said that a front isn't expected any time soon to help push the smoke out, however.

Smoke has been moving into the state since last week. That smoke is from Oregon's Bootleg Fire and California's Beckwourth Complex Fire.

Wilson said, "Those fires are pretty much straight west of Northern Utah. So, the smoke will be worse in Northern Utah and gradually diminish the further south you go."

The smoke is lowering the daytime high temperatures all across the state, too. Wilson said, "We're talking three to five degrees."

But, night time temperatures are staying warmer because the smoke is trapping heat in.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.