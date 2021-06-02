Arizona Teens Use Beer To Put Out A Quick-Moving WildFire
By Ginny Reese
June 2, 2021
Two teenagers headed into work at Saguaro Lake Ranch took matters into their own hands when they spotted a wildfire near Bush Highway, reported AZ Family.
19-year-old Gabriel Carrillo and 18-year-old Evelyn Williams spotted the fire and immediately tried calling the fire department. The pair even drove to the police station to get help, but no one was there.
That's when they jumped into action.
Carrillo explained, "When we had stopped, we saw the fire was not a controlled fire; it was an out-of-control fire, a wildfire."
Carrillo said they drove to the police station but no one was there. He said, "We just used what we had, which was our hands and our feet. We started kicking dirt."
After over an hour, the two got the fire down to a smolder. They were worried that without water, they wouldn't be able to keep it from reigniting.
That's when a man headed away from the lake stopped to help. He had a 30-pack of beer so they poured the beer all over the ground.
Teens use beer to help put out brush fire near Bush Highwayhttps://t.co/FX3CTV18lI pic.twitter.com/r3SsA6NKCb— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) June 2, 2021
Carrillo said, "Started putting it on the fire, started dumping it on cactuses and bushes, under the trees, because it had spread quite a while."
The two don't think they are heroes.
Carillo said, "We are doing this because it is saving out job, it's saving the road that gets everyone out to the river to have fun, and it's saving the homes that are behind us."
