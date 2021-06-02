Arizona Teens Use Beer To Put Out A Quick-Moving WildFire

Two teenagers headed into work at Saguaro Lake Ranch took matters into their own hands when they spotted a wildfire near Bush Highway, reported AZ Family.

19-year-old Gabriel Carrillo and 18-year-old Evelyn Williams spotted the fire and immediately tried calling the fire department. The pair even drove to the police station to get help, but no one was there.

That's when they jumped into action.

Carrillo explained, "When we had stopped, we saw the fire was not a controlled fire; it was an out-of-control fire, a wildfire."

Carrillo said they drove to the police station but no one was there. He said, "We just used what we had, which was our hands and our feet. We started kicking dirt."

After over an hour, the two got the fire down to a smolder. They were worried that without water, they wouldn't be able to keep it from reigniting.

That's when a man headed away from the lake stopped to help. He had a 30-pack of beer so they poured the beer all over the ground.