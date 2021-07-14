This Restaurant Has The Best Mac And Cheese In Charlotte

Macaroni and cheese.

For many people, the dish is their go-to comfort food, whether its from the store or made from scratch. And while the boxed stuff is always good, sometimes you just want a home-cooked version prepared by someone else. With all the amazing restaurants around Charlotte, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the cheesy, decadent dish.

So which Charlotte restaurant has the highest-rated mac and cheese?

Midwood Smokehouse

According to Yelp, this barbecue smokehouse haven serves up the best mac and cheese in all of Charlotte. With 4.5 stars and over 2,000 reviews, it's clear that everyone who stops by is sure to find something they enjoy.

Midwood Smokehouse has multiple locations around Charlotte, so you're never too far from some delicious food. For more information, visit their website here.