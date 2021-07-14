This Restaurant Has The Best Mac And Cheese In New Orleans

Macaroni and cheese.

For many people, the dish is their go-to comfort food, whether its from the store or made from scratch. And while the boxed stuff is always good, sometimes you just want a home-cooked version prepared by someone else. With all the amazing restaurants around New Orleans, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the cheesy, decadent dish.

So which New Orleans restaurant has the highest-rated mac and cheese?

Heard Dat Kitchen

According to Yelp, this seafood and soul food haven serves up the best mac and cheese in all of New Orleans. With 4.5 stars and nearly 550 reviews, it's clear that everyone who stops by is sure to find something they enjoy.

Heard Dat Kitchen is located at 2520 Felicity Street. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in New Orleans that serve the best mac and cheese in the city:

*Restaurants with multiple locations on the list were combined using the highest rated location.