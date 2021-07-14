Washington State County Faces Another Fire Days After Last One

Residents in a Washington State county have to flee their homes as another wildfire threatens the area -- days after another one was contained, according to Q13 FOX.

The Red Apple Fire has consumed at least 1,000 acres near Wenatchee in Chelan County as of Wednesday morning (July 13). The area is under Level 3 evacuation orders due to hundreds of nearby homes, orchards, and a power substation being threatened.

"It goes as far west as U.S. Highway 2 to as far east as Warm Springs Canyon Rd," reporters wrote. "Anything north of Easy Street is also in the evacuation area as well."