Washington State County Faces Another Fire Days After Last One

By Zuri Anderson

July 14, 2021

Helicopter Water-Drop on California Wildfire
Photo: Getty Images

Residents in a Washington State county have to flee their homes as another wildfire threatens the area -- days after another one was contained, according to Q13 FOX.

The Red Apple Fire has consumed at least 1,000 acres near Wenatchee in Chelan County as of Wednesday morning (July 13). The area is under Level 3 evacuation orders due to hundreds of nearby homes, orchards, and a power substation being threatened.

"It goes as far west as U.S. Highway 2 to as far east as Warm Springs Canyon Rd," reporters wrote. "Anything north of Easy Street is also in the evacuation area as well."

The fire started just before 7 p.m. Tuesday (July 12), which comes days after the Batterman Fire was contained Saturday (July 10). The blaze started on July 4 and scorched over 14,000 acres of land in Chelan County.

Experts say the dry area, coupled with grass and sage, could be fueling the Red Apple flames.

The area is quite dry, and grass and sage could be fueling the large Red Apple flames, according to experts. An investigation into how the fire started is ongoing. State resources are also on the way to help local firefighters beat back the fire, reporters learned.

