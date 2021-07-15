Man Arrested In Michigan For Murder At 2 Chainz & Snoop's Atlanta Nightclub

By Kelly Fisher

July 15, 2021

Arrested
Photo: Getty Images

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at an Atlanta nightclub owned by rappers 2 Chainz and Snoop.

It happened on October 29.

Employee Caleb Culbreath, 27, was gunned down during an argument over admission prices into the club, Members Only. Authorities caught the man suspected of his murder, Malik Payne, 24, in Clifton Township, Michigan, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday (July. 15).

The Journal-Constitution adds that Payne will be extradited back to Atlanta. He faces charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

It wasn't immediately clear when Payne would be extradited.

Culbreath's murder wasn't the only time a violent outbreak has happened at the nightclub.

In April, two security guards were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds following an early-morning shooting at Members Only. Officials confirmed at the time that the two guards were working at the time of the incident, which reportedly happened after a patron was thrown out of the club.

2 Chainz and Snoop started the joint venture to embrace “Atlanta’s luxury nightlife with an updated twist,” its website reads. Potential members have to apply online to be considered for a membership to Members Only.

