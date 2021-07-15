108-Pound Detroit Dog Rescued After Taking A 12-Foot Plunge Into A Manhole

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Detroit firefighters rescued a 108-pound dog after he fell into a manhole.

According to FOX 2, Yusef Shakur was on a walk with his Cane Corso puppy, Simba, in a field near Northwestern High School when the incident happened.

Shakur says the field is their walking spot, and the manhole was uncovered. "He was sniffing then doop, right in."

Simba fell 12-feet and was sitting at the base of the manhole looking back at his owner, "unsure of himself," Shakur described.

"I haven't felt that scared and helpless because I don't know what's down there."

He called 911 and was then instructed to call animal control, but it was after hours. So, he called 911 again three more times before Detroit firefighters came to Simba's rescue.

"Somebody climbed down, wrapped the vest around, and used a tripod, and they collectively pulled him out," Shakur added.

Simba had a few scratches and a slight limp, but the vet said he would be okay; all he needs was rest and some antibiotics.

The city is looking into why animal control was not notified about the situation. FOX 2 reported that DFD Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said there is a 24-hour animal control number and "dispatch can reach them 24 hours a day."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 108-Pound Detroit Dog Rescued After Taking A 12-Foot Plunge Into A Manhole

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.