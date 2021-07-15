108-Pound Detroit Dog Rescued After Taking A 12-Foot Plunge Into A Manhole

Detroit firefighters rescued a 108-pound dog after he fell into a manhole.

According to FOX 2, Yusef Shakur was on a walk with his Cane Corso puppy, Simba, in a field near Northwestern High School when the incident happened.

Shakur says the field is their walking spot, and the manhole was uncovered. "He was sniffing then doop, right in."

Simba fell 12-feet and was sitting at the base of the manhole looking back at his owner, "unsure of himself," Shakur described.

"I haven't felt that scared and helpless because I don't know what's down there."

He called 911 and was then instructed to call animal control, but it was after hours. So, he called 911 again three more times before Detroit firefighters came to Simba's rescue.

"Somebody climbed down, wrapped the vest around, and used a tripod, and they collectively pulled him out," Shakur added.

Simba had a few scratches and a slight limp, but the vet said he would be okay; all he needs was rest and some antibiotics.

The city is looking into why animal control was not notified about the situation. FOX 2 reported that DFD Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said there is a 24-hour animal control number and "dispatch can reach them 24 hours a day."