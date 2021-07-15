2 Men Found Dead At Versace Mansion Days Before Gianni's Murder Anniversary

Just days before the anniversary of infamous fashion designer Gianni Versace's death, Miami Beach Police said they found two men dead inside the former Versace Mansion Wednesday (July 14), according to TMZ.

Officers said they got a call from the mansion, now known as the Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel. Housekeepers told police they discovered two bodies inside one of the hotel rooms.

Cops and fire rescue responded to the scene and indeed reportedly found two deceased men around 1 p.m. Authorities haven't released the identities of the victims, but a death investigation is underway.

The ominous discovery comes days before the 24th anniversary of Versace's death on Thursday (July 15). Versace was fatally shot just a few blocks away from his mansion while returning home, according to NBC Miami. Serial killer Andrew Cunanan shot Versace in the head before killing himself eight days after the fashion mogul's shooting.