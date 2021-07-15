2 Men Found Dead At Versace Mansion Days Before Gianni's Murder Anniversary

By Zuri Anderson

July 15, 2021

Just days before the anniversary of infamous fashion designer Gianni Versace's death, Miami Beach Police said they found two men dead inside the former Versace Mansion Wednesday (July 14), according to TMZ.

Officers said they got a call from the mansion, now known as the Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel. Housekeepers told police they discovered two bodies inside one of the hotel rooms.

Cops and fire rescue responded to the scene and indeed reportedly found two deceased men around 1 p.m. Authorities haven't released the identities of the victims, but a death investigation is underway.

The ominous discovery comes days before the 24th anniversary of Versace's death on Thursday (July 15). Versace was fatally shot just a few blocks away from his mansion while returning home, according to NBC Miami. Serial killer Andrew Cunanan shot Versace in the head before killing himself eight days after the fashion mogul's shooting.

The mansion has been operating as a boutique hotel since 2015, reporters said.

Other high-profile murders have happened this year, such as the murder of professional golfer Gene Siller. A serial killer is facing over 40 felony counts following a wild crime spree in two states.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 2 Men Found Dead At Versace Mansion Days Before Gianni's Murder Anniversary

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.