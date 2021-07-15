2 Men Found Dead At Versace Mansion Days Before Gianni's Murder Anniversary
By Zuri Anderson
July 15, 2021
Just days before the anniversary of infamous fashion designer Gianni Versace's death, Miami Beach Police said they found two men dead inside the former Versace Mansion Wednesday (July 14), according to TMZ.
Officers said they got a call from the mansion, now known as the Villa Casa Casuarina, a luxury boutique hotel. Housekeepers told police they discovered two bodies inside one of the hotel rooms.
Cops and fire rescue responded to the scene and indeed reportedly found two deceased men around 1 p.m. Authorities haven't released the identities of the victims, but a death investigation is underway.
The ominous discovery comes days before the 24th anniversary of Versace's death on Thursday (July 15). Versace was fatally shot just a few blocks away from his mansion while returning home, according to NBC Miami. Serial killer Andrew Cunanan shot Versace in the head before killing himself eight days after the fashion mogul's shooting.
Death Investigation: This afternoon, at 1:21 p.m., MBPD responded to 1116 Ocean Drive after receiving a call from housekeeping advising of two deceased males. Police and Fire Rescue responded and located two deceased males inside of a hotel room. pic.twitter.com/hBneMlgUrh— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 14, 2021
The mansion has been operating as a boutique hotel since 2015, reporters said.
Other high-profile murders have happened this year, such as the murder of professional golfer Gene Siller. A serial killer is facing over 40 felony counts following a wild crime spree in two states.