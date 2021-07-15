5 Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed In Nashville

Hollywood has become synonymous with movies, many productions are filmed on site around the country. In fact, several well-known movies have been filmed in Nashville.

The city may be known for its music scene, but it has also been the background for many popular films. You may know that movies like Walk the Line and Hannah Montana: The Movie were famously filmed here, but plenty of other sets also found a home in Music City.

Here are some of the movies you may not have known were filmed in Nashville.

The Green Mile

Starring Tom Hanks and the late Michael Clarke Duncan, The Green Mile is based on a Stephen King classic of the same name that features the story of a death row corrections officer and an inmate. The old Tennessee State Prison serves as the exterior of the prison in the movie.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

In the first film based on the YA book series of the same name, Percy Jackson and his friends can be seen visiting Centennial Park and the Parthenon, a fitting scene given the characters are based on Greek mythology.

The Matrix

It's a "blink and you'll miss it" moment, but Nashville makes an appearance in the 1999 sci-fi action classic The Matrix, according to WKRN. You can spot the city's skyline during a chase scene along the rooftops at the beginning of the movie.

Country Strong

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow as a famous, but fading, singer, Country Strong features performances from Leighton Meester, Garrett Hedlund and country music superstar Tim McGraw.

Coal Miner's Daughter

This biopic is based on the life of country singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn, played by Sissy Spacek. , who won an Oscar for her performance. Most of the movie was filmed in Kentucky, but the concert scenes were filmed in the Mother Church itself, Ryman Auditorium.