5 Weird Facts You Didn't Know About Nashville

Nashville. Music City. The home of country music's biggest legends and the capital of Tennessee.

Whether you recently moved to Nashville, have lived here all your life, or are just passing through, there may be some strange facts you don't know about Music City. That's why we've compiled a list of some of the most interesting, and least well-known, facts about the city.

Home Of "Old Glory"

Retired General William Driver would always hoist up the American Flag, which he called "Old Glory," outside his Nashville home. The nickname didn't catch on until Nashville fell to Union troops during the Civil War in 1862, according to Mental Floss.

Bodies Buried In State Capitol Building

Any old building has rumors surrounding bodies buried on the grounds, but according to Trolley Tours, the rumors are true at the Tennessee State Capitol. The building's designer, William Strickland, believed the Capitol's edifice was his biggest achievement, so when he died he was entombed above the cornerstone. Wealthy entrepreneur Samuel Morgan was also buried in a crypt on the south wall while President James Polk and his wife were previously buried on the Capitol grounds.

First FM Radio Station

While radio stations existed prior to the '40s, the original WSM station became the first in the country to receive an FM license. One of the station's announcers, David Cobb, is also credited as the first person to call Nashville "Music City."

Home Of Another Country's President

While several Nashvillians have grown up to become music legends, astronauts, and famous talk show hosts, one Nashville native became the president of a South American country. In 1856, William Walker became president of Nicaragua, the only American since the 19th century to do so. He was forced out of the presidency within a year.

Largest Indoor Statue In The Western Hemisphere

If you've ever been to Centennial Park, you have seen the Nashville's own Parthenon, the only full-scale replica of the Greek landmark in the world. But what you may not know is that the statue of Athena inside the museum is the tallest indoor statue in the entire western hemisphere, standing 42 feet tall.

Photos: Getty Images