Can You Guess Utah's Favorite Candy?

Do you prefer chocolate or fruity candy? What kind of candy do you think your state loves the most?

Zippia conducted a study to find that out. The website used Google Trends to find out the favorite candy of each state.

So what candy is Utah's favorite?

According to the study, it's One Hundred Grand Bars.

Utah was the only state where the chocolatey, caramel-filled, crisped rice bars came out on top.

Starburst, Skittles, and Hershey bars were loved the most, each being the favorite of seven states each.

Utah's neighbors were munching on Mr. Goodbars, Almond Joys, M&Ms, Starbursts, Hershey Bars, and Skittles.

Chocolate candies won the hearts of 33 states. The chocolatey candies included Almond Joys, Mars bars, Twix bars, Paydays, Crunch bars, Baby Ruths, Butterfingers, Three Musketeers, Kit Kats, Snickers, One Hundred Grand Bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Milk Ways.

Two candy bars that didn't make it to the top of anyone's list was Mounds and peanut M&Ms.

Click here to see the full study.