'Sweet' Message On Utah Headstone Gets Shared All Over Social Media

By Ginny Reese

May 28, 2021

Blank Cemetery Headstone Close Up, No Name

One headstone in Utah has gone viral for its "sweet" message.

The headstone displays the birth and death dates for Wade and Kathryn "Kay" Andrews along with a recipe for Kay's Fudge, reported FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

Janice Johnson, Kathryn's daughter, said, "She really loved people."

She explained why the headstone features her mother's fudge recipe.

"She would write poetry, and she would take fudge whenever people got together, " she said.

Johnson said that when the headstone was first created, it actually had a typo. She said that the recipe calls for one teaspoon of vanilla, but the headstone said one tablespoon, which would've resulted in "runny fudge."

According to the headstone, here is the recipe so you can make Kay's sweet fudge:

  • 2 SQ. CHOCOLATE
  • 2 TBS. BUTTER
  • MELT ON LOW HEAT
  • STIR IN 1 CUP MILK
  • BRING TO BOIL
  • 3 CUPS SUGAR
  • 1 TSP. VANILLA
  • PINCH OF SALT
  • COOK TO SOFTBALL STAGE
  • POUR ON MARBLE SLAB
  • COOL & BEAT & EAT

Photo: Getty Images

