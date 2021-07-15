Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Depressed' After Becoming Part Of 'Cancel Club'

Chrissy Teigen is having a hard time dealing with being canceled.

As per the cookbook author’s new Instagram post, Teigen, 35, is not adjusting to life without using platforms like Twitter freely. "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race," she captioned a photo of her on the couch."But I do know that however I'm handling this now isn't the right answer."

Elsewhere in her candid note, Teigen admitted that she felt lost without communicating with fans. "I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I'm not used to any other way!!" she continued. "Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it's impossible to know til you're in it. And it's hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you've clearly done something wrong. It just sucks."

In May, Teigen had shared a lengthy apology directed at Courtney Stodden after she called Teigen out for her social media bullying past. In the address, Teigen alluded to the fact that Stodden wasn't the only victim of her online commentary. "I've apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to," she wrote in the blog. "I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I'd like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."

Teigen eventually pointed out the obvious, saying, "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry. I want to go a little further here, thinking of those I’ve hurt and friends I’ve disappointed."