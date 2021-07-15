CHVRCHES Navigate Societal Standards In Video For 'Good Girls'

By Sarah Tate

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

CHVRCHES dropped the video for "Good Girls" on Thursday (July 15) and it's all about navigating societal standards.

Directed by Scott Kiernan, the video features color and glitchy imagery while referencing how women have to "constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space," per Uproxx.

"The video for 'He Said, She Said' dealt with doubt in making of one's own image while under the manipulation of another; while 'How Not to Drown' sought an exit from a low, from feeling penned in by larger power structures, and refusing to succumb to them again," Kiernan said of the band's previous two music videos.

He continued, "But 'Good Girls' portrays a certain learned confidence in knowing who and what you are, despite what others might conform to themselves. It's having a clear vision, or something like a compound eye that can see at all angles."

Check out the new video for "Good Girls" below.

In addition to the videos CHVRCHES has put out recently, the band is set to drop its fourth album, Screen Violence, in August, its first since 2018's Love Is Dead. They will also hit the road for a North American tour later this year.

