Dipset & The Lox To Face Off In ‘Verzuz’ Battle

It's Yonkers versus Harlem in the next Verzuz battle.

On Thursday (July 14), the music series announced that legendary New York groups the Lox and Dipset (a.k.a. The Diplomats) will be the next competitors to face-off, following Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown's Verzuz battle earlier this month.

"NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!! THE LOX vs DIPSET 🔥🔥🔥," Verzuz announced on social media.

The groups will go head to head in Madison Square Garden's smaller Hulu Theater on August 3 at 9 pm ET. While the event will be live-streamed, fans also have the opportunity to watch it live in-person with tickets for the event going on sale Thursday (July 15) at 12 pm ET on MSG.com.