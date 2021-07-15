Dipset & The Lox To Face Off In ‘Verzuz’ Battle

By Peyton Blakemore

July 15, 2021

It's Yonkers versus Harlem in the next Verzuz battle.

On Thursday (July 14), the music series announced that legendary New York groups the Lox and Dipset (a.k.a. The Diplomats) will be the next competitors to face-off, following Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown's Verzuz battle earlier this month.

"NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!! THE LOX vs DIPSET 🔥🔥🔥," Verzuz announced on social media.

The groups will go head to head in Madison Square Garden's smaller Hulu Theater on August 3 at 9 pm ET. While the event will be live-streamed, fans also have the opportunity to watch it live in-person with tickets for the event going on sale Thursday (July 15) at 12 pm ET on MSG.com.

As fans know, the Yonkers crew — the Lox — consists of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, while the Harlem crew — Dipset — consists of Juelz Santana, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zekey.

Dipset and the Lox's battle will come nearly one year after the Lox released their fourth album, Living Off Xperience.

Dipset released their most recent album, Diplomatic Ties, in 2018.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Dipset & The Lox To Face Off In ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.