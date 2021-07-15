Here's Your Guide To Missouri's Must-See Attractions Along Route 66

If you're looking for a long road trip (2,448 miles to be exact) around the U.S., hop on the iconic Route 66 and see some amazing attractions in several different states.

If you want to stay within Missouri state lines, no problem. Stacker created a list of 50 attractions to see along the 'Main Street of America.'

Six of those attractions are in Missouri. Here are the six Route 66 attractions Missouri has to offer and what Stacker had to say about them:

The (former) World's Largest Rocking Chair, located in Cuba, Missouri.

"The World's Largest Rocking Chair (its actual name) may have only been created to break the Guinness World Record for the largest rocking chair. Nevertheless, the Fanning Outpost decided it made a great roadside attraction. The 42-foot-tall steel rocker had to be able to move back and forth to break the world record in 2008, but it has since been secured in place. The rocker was the largest in the world until 2015, when a 56.5-foot-tall chair was built in Casey, Illinois."

66 Drive-In Theatre, located in Carthage, Missouri

"Most of the drive-in theaters in the U.S. have vanished since their heyday of the 1950s. The 66 Drive-In Theatre is one of only around 325 drive-ins remaining in the U.S. The theater is open from early April through mid-September each year.

Route 66 State Park, located in Eureka, Missouri

"The Route 66 State Park visitor center is located at the former Bridgehead Inn, built in 1935, and offers plenty on the iconic highway's history. The park also offers nature trails and picnic sites where road-weary travelers can stretch their legs or have a bite."

Meramec Caverns, located in Stanton, Missouri

"Motorists passing through Stanton can stop in for a guided tour of the Meramec Caverns, a multi-level, natural underground wonder that has been a tourist attraction since 1933. Some say the cave was a hideout for Jesse James and his crew. To get the full experience, visitors should be prepared to walk a well-lit 1.25 miles for about 1 hour, 20 minutes."

Wagon Wheel Motel, located in Cuba, Missouri

"The Wagon Wheel Motel has been around since 1935, making it the oldest continuously running motel on Route 66. The historic inn still beckons weary drivers with original flashing neon lights from the 40s. The original wood doors, windows, and floors from the 1930s have been updated."

Devil's Elbow, located in Pulaski County, Missouri

"Devil's Elbow is situated in the Ozark Mountains and the Mark Twain National Forest, making it one of the more scenic stretches of Old Route 66. Be sure to check out the classic diners, bars, and grills in the area for a big taste of nostalgic Americana."

