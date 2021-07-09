Minnesota Teen With 'World's Largest Mouth Gape' Featured On Jimmy Kimmel

A Minnesota teen with the world's largest mouth gape was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night (July 7).

According to Bring Me The News, 16-year-old Isaac Johnson, from Minneapolis, was the previous Guinness World Record holder for the largest mouth gape of 3.67-inches in 2019. However, a few months later, his title was taken by someone in Pennsylvania with a mouth gape of 3.75-inches.

At the time of his first record title, Isaac was only 15 years old and was still growing. He attempted to reclaim the title a year later and was successful. His mouth gape had grown to 4-inches.

Wednesday night's show was guest-hosted by actress and comedian Wanda Sykes. She welcomed Isaac onto the show with some jokes about his world record title and large mouth. On the show, Isaac played a game called "Will It Fit?" During the game, Isaac was presented with several objects, and the audience had to guess if each one would fit into his mouth.

Spoiler alert: Every item Isaac was presented with fit into his mouth. The objects Isaac had to put to the test included:

Softball

Brick

Magnifying glass

Baby doll head

Jaws Movie VHS

Isaac was awarded a life-size monogrammed toothbrush and a Playstation 5 console.