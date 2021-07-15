Judges Name 32 Semi-Finalists For State Fair of Texas Food Competition

The State Fair of Texas is 70 days away, but we're already drooling over the thought of funnel cakes, cotton candy, and the latest concoction from the upcoming Big Tex Choice Awards.

This week judges picked the 32 food semi-finalists who move to the next round of the Big Tex Choice Awards based on their description alone.

"Judges based their choices solely on which food name, photo, and description looks and sounds the most appealing to their personal palette," according to a statement from the fair.

Finalists will be named in mid-August, but only three will be crowned as Best Taste - Savory, Best Taste - Sweet, and Most Creative after the fair starts on September 24.

Here are the 19 savory and 13 sweet dishes judges thought were worthy to make it to the next round.

Savory: