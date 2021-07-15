Kentucky Bourbon Company Is Looking For Its Next Top Whiskey Taster

By Anna Gallegos

July 15, 2021

Close-up two men clinking glasses of whiskey drink alcohol beverage together at counter in the pub
Photo: Getty Images

How well do you know your whiskey?

Bardstown Bourbon Company putting whiskey aficionados' taste buds to the test in its second annual World's Top Whiskey Taster competition.

The distillery is giving whiskey connoisseurs, enthusiasts, and fans a chance to compete for $20,000, a scholarship to Moonshine University's Executive Bourbon Steward program, and a chance to create their own bourbon blend.

Whiskey tasters can nominate themselves or someone else at www.worldstopwhiskeytaster.com by August 15. Entrants will be interviewed and the best will go on to the regional competition where they'll be tested in a series of bourbon sensory and tasting challenges at bars in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

"The challenges contestants will face at these live events will truly put their sensory expertise to the test. Where many other competitions have showcased mixology skills, this contest is — to my knowledge — the first to put contestants' palates to work," said Moonshine University's Director of Spirits Education Colin Blake in a statement.

Regional winners will travel to Bardstown Bourbon Company in December for the final showdown to see who will be crowed the Top Whiskey Taster.

"We're looking for people who are all about exploring and sharing their bourbon experience," said Bardstown Bourbon Company National Brand Ambassador Samantha Montgomery. "We invite social media bourbon evangelists actively sharing photos of pours and pairings, bourbon explorers and home enthusiasts who love to share their whiskey journey to compete."

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.